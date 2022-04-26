The last day of spring semester in-person classes were canceled after a water main break on John Herrick Drive left many buildings with low or no water pressure Monday.

According to a tweet from Ohio State Emergency Management, remote work is encouraged if possible.

According to a tweet from Columbus Public Utilities, the break was a result of a contractor hitting the waterline. Columbus crews are working to fix the issue, but there is no estimated time for restoration of services. Campus will resume regular operations Tuesday at 7 a.m.

According to an email from Emergency Management, no water that comes from water lines should be consumed, including ice machines, coffee makers and drinking fountains. It instead recommends drinking from water bottles.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said all Traditions dining locations will open for grab- and- go options only. He said all other dining locations and recreation centers will close.