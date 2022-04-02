Ohio State reportedly hired former Miami (OH) head coach Jack Owens as an assistant to Chris Holtmann’s staff Saturday.

Owens served as head coach of the Redhawks from 2017-22, amassing a 70-82 record in his time at the helm of the program. His lone winning season came in 2020-21, leading Miami (OH) to a 12-11 record.

The Buckeyes have lost two assistant coaches during this off-season as Ryan Pedon became head coach at Illinois State March 4 and Tony Skinn joined the staff at Maryland March 22.

Owens will join Jake Diebler as part of Holtmann’s assistant coaching staff. Diebler spent time as a defensive-minded coach last season and will likely assume more offensive responsibilities in Pedon’s absence.