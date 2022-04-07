The Ohio House introduced legislation similar to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law, which restricts how educators discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, Monday.

Under Ohio’s House Bill 616, kindergarten through third grade teachers would be banned from teaching or providing instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity. As for grades four through 12, the ban applies to instruction “in any manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” according to the proposed bill.

The bill does not clarify the boundaries of “age-appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate” materials.

The legislation would apply to public, community and private schools that accept state scholarship vouchers, according to the bill. Depending on the severity of the offense, educators found violating the proposed law could face a warning, suspension or teaching license revocation. Schools found in violation could lose state funds.

The bill also looks to ban teaching of “divisive or inherently racist concepts.” It states these concepts include critical race theory, intersectional theory, the 1619 Project — a historical recount through the lens of slavery. It also looks to ban diversity, equity and inclusion outcomes.

Introduced by Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) and Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland), Loychik said in a statement that H.B. 616 encourages “free and fair discussion.” Schmidt said it “makes clear that all people are equal regardless of skin color, race, sex, religion, or national origin.”

“The classroom is a place that seeks answers for our children without political activism,” Schmidt said in the statement. “Parents deserve and should be provided a say in what is taught to their children in schools. The intent of this bill is to provide them with the tools to be able to see what their child is being taught.”

Loychik and Schmidt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jas Jackson-Winston, a fourth-year in biochemistry, said when they first came out as queer in high school, their parents were not there for them, and they found support in their teachers instead.

“When mom and dad didn’t accept me, I talked to my teachers, and teachers always helped. They always accepted me for who I was,” Jackson-Winston said. “And so if this passes, that means queer kids aren’t going to be able to have that safe space at school.”

Jackson-Winston is the president of SHADES at Ohio State, which they said promotes inclusivity and acts as a safe space for queer people of color. They said not only would H.B. 616 eliminate a safe space for queer youth and people of color, but it would also prevent children from learning how to respect people from different backgrounds.

“How can we, you know, understand and accept all of us as one people if we can’t even celebrate our differences? We can’t even celebrate different cultures, different gender identities, different sexualities,” Jackson-Winston said. “Ignoring who we are isn’t going to make everybody the same. It’s only going to make it easier to be ostracized and easier for people to stay marginalized.”

Jessica Fulton, president of the Sexual Health and Reproductive Education Organization at Ohio State, said the bill is damaging to the emotional and physical healths of LGBTQ+ youth and their family and friends.

“It sends a message that kids are to be ashamed of gender expression and identity, rather than embracing it,” Fulton, a medical student, said.

Fulton said her organization advocates for and promotes comprehensive, inclusive and medically accurate sexual health education in grades K-12 in Ohio. She said under this legislation, society would take a step backward in terms of sexual health education.

“We want critically thinking, emotionally intelligent kids, and we’re taking a step backwards, and in sexual and reproductive health with this bill, by shutting down conversations, shutting down discussions that need to be had and that these kids are capable of having,” Fulton said.