The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team fell short in the second half after a competitive, back and forth game, losing 14-8 against the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes (9-5, 2-2 Big Ten) were neck-and-neck with the Terrapins (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten) in a battle of possessions and lead changes through the first two quarters. Head coach Amy Bokker said while the result may not be what the team wanted, it showed Ohio State can play competitively with any opponent.

“We showed that we can compete with a team like that,” Bokker said. “That’s something we can really take away from this and I feel like the team should feel really proud of that overall.”

Maryland came out with the first two goals early in the first quarter to put it up 2-0 before Ohio State graduate midfielder Lindsay Epstein opened up the scoring for the Buckeyes with a goal from a free position shot.

Ohio State junior attack and captain Nicole Ferrara followed Epstein’s goal off an assist from sophomore attack Jamie Lasda with 10:02 left in the opening quarter. Ferrara scored an additional goal and an assist as well as five shots and two ground balls during the game.

Graduate attack Sophie Baez scored a wrap-around goal while the Buckeyes were at a player advantage to give them a 3-2 lead with 9:28 left in the first quarter, and she finished with a pair of scores and four saves.

Graduate attack Ali Beekhuizen totaled two goals of her own, with her second score giving the Buckeyes an 8-7 lead with 5:29 left in the second half. The Buckeyes celebrated their class of 2022 seniors before the game, recognizing each player and their accomplishments and giving them a bouquet and framed portrait.

“It definitely was a little emotional, but I am super proud of everyone,” Beekhuizen said. “Everyone in our class is so close and that definitely has played a big part in moving this program forward, so just super proud of everyone.”

Maryland graduate attack Aurora Cordingley scored four goals for the Terrapins with a goal in each quarter. Cordingley leads the Terrapins with 51 scores this season.

Defense and goaltending were on display for both teams during the third quarter. Maryland had the only two goals of the third in the last 1:37 of the quarter.

Ohio State sophomore goalie Regan Alexander faced 31 Terrapin shots and made nine saves, finishing with a save percentage of .391. Maryland junior goalie Emily Sterling faced 23 Buckeye shots, making eight saves and finishing with a .500 save percentage.

After ending the third quarter 10-8, the Terrapins put up a defensive wall the Buckeyes could not finish past. Maryland junior attack Hannah Leubecker finished off her hat trick in the fourth quarter with an assist from graduate midfielder Grace Griffin. Griffin scored two goals in the final 5:27 as Maryland completed a shut-out second half.

The Buckeyes will hit the road to take on No. 25 Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, Saturday at noon before returning for their final home game April 28. Coverage will be provided by ESPNU.