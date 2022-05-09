The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team clinched an NCAA Tournament berth Sunday, expecting to contest No. 7 Cornell.

The Buckeyes (10-5, 3-2 Big Ten) were the final team to receive an at-large bid to keep their season hopes alive.

“We’re thrilled to be able to extend our season and play in the NCAA Tournament,” head coach Nick Myers stated in a release. “To be in this position is a huge credit to the leadership on this team. They’ve guided us through a very challenging schedule and the gauntlet that is the Big Ten. Having the reward of playing next weekend is significant and we’ll immediately get to work to tackle the task in front of us.”

Ohio State set a school record this season for the number of goals per game in the regular season and is 28 goals shy of tying the single-season record for goals scored.

This is the fourth time under Myers’ tenure that the Buckeyes have advanced to the postseason and their first since 2017 when they reached the national championship game.

Cornell (11-4, 4-2 Ivy League) won a share of the Ivy League regular season title and lost to Yale in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament Friday. The Big Red bested Ohio State 14-11 March 5 despite the Buckeyes jumping ahead to a 3-0 lead to start the game.

The game will be played in Ithaca, New York, at Schoellkopf Field, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The winner will advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals.