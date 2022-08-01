Columbus is a city that offers an array of restaurants, bars and nightlife, but if partying is not up your alley, there is no need to feel left out. Here is a list of the best alternative activities in Columbus for a night out.

The Scioto Mile is located in the heart of downtown Columbus and provides more than 175 acres of parkland. Home to a stunning downtown skyline view and overall scenic atmosphere, the Scioto Mile is a Columbus gem that offers an integrated system of bikeways, pedestrian paths, boulevards and parks. It’s a great location for a walk or picnic with friends or loved ones.

The Dry Mill just opened in April, but is already a hit as Columbus' first sober bar. Created by two childhood friends, Colin Thomas and David Payne, The Dry Mill not only provides a great setting serving food and nonalcoholic beverages, but serves as an integral place for Columbus' sober community.

Since 1867, The North Market has remained a staple of Columbus and serves as the best spot for shopping, eating or just walking around downtown. With a wide-ranging mix of more than 30 independent small businesses, there is never a lack of things to do or people to meet.

The Book Loft of German Village is a bookworm's dream come true. Located a few blocks south of the Ohio Statehouse and open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, the Book Loft of German Village contains 32 rooms of Bargain Books in what was once a number of pre-civil war era buildings.

The Columbus Park of Roses is a unique getaway up High Street that features one of the largest public rose gardens in the U.S. with over 12,000 rose specimens. The 13-acre garden featuring five unique horticultural themes is a wonderful way to bask in the flowers.

Home to one of the finer arenas in the National Hockey League, a Blue Jackets game is a right of passage for Columbus residents. As a franchise that has been completely revamped in the past five years, be sure to catch a home game this season.

Home to the first club in Major League Soccer, the Columbus Crew provide an electric atmosphere for fans in its new home at Lower.com Field. With an eclectic roster and passionate fanbase, Crew games consistently make for a great night out. Ohio State's Discount Ticket Program, D-Tix, often offers tickets to Crew games at a reduced price f

Columbus loves baseball, and a night in the Arena District for a Clippers game is a great experience. The strong Triple-A franchise offers equally strong food promotions — a one dollar hotdog under the lights will serve anyone well.