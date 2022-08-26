There are three freaks in the world: Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison was named the second-freakiest athlete in college football by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman Aug. 10, but wide receivers coach Brian Hartline joked that the Buckeyes were not on the cover of “a bathing suit issue” or on “a runway walk,” adding he just wants him “to play football” and not be focused solely on his physique.

“I’ll tell Marv, ‘Hey, that’s good and all, but I’ve seen a lot of freaks not be able to play football very good, so let’s not be that guy. Let’s be the other guy that looks like Hunter Renfrow and is a baller,’” Hartline said.

Harrison hid in the shadows for most of 2021, hauling in just five passes for 68 yards despite making an appearance in every game. However, on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California, the bright lights couldn’t keep Harrison in the dark for long.

With Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson opting out of the Rose Bowl, Harrison showcased a precursor of what his production level may look like as the Buckeyes’ No. 2 pass-catching option — a role he will most likely fill in 2022.

The then-first-year receiver erupted for six catches, 71 yards and three touchdowns, which tied the Rose Bowl touchdown reception record with Michigan’s Braylon Edwards in 2005, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2021 and then-sophomore teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the same game.

A portion of what Harrison has to offer has been naturally bestowed upon him genetically, boasting a 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame and bench pressing 315 pounds “more than a couple times” this offseason, he said. That’s not to mention the tutelage he received growing up from his NFL Hall of Fame father, former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr.

However, players and coaches rave about Harrison’s work ethic being the driving force in what makes him the player he is today.

Second-year quarterback and high school teammate Kyle McCord said Harrison’s work ethic is what stuck out most to him when they met at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia.

“A perfect example of that was during COVID, which was going into our senior year, practice was shut down. There really wasn’t anything for us to do, and we were sneaking onto fields at 6 a.m. before summer school throwing,” McCord said. “He was never a guy that would complain. He was just like, ‘Tell me where and when and I’ll be there.’”

Hartline said he noticed that, despite being just a sophomore in high school, Harrison’s work ethic was “off the charts,” which led to an offer Jan. 16, 2019.

“Regardless of height, weight, size, all of that, it was more about his mental makeup, how he talked it, how he worked,” Hartline said. “That’s what made me fall in love with Marv, and then Marv has just taken it to a whole ‘nother level.”

Harrison credits his family upbringing for setting the example of the benefits of hard work at a young age.

“Just seeing my dad, he’s kind of always preached work ethic to me and seeing my mom, too. She works very hard,” Harrison said. “She probably doesn’t even get enough attention really, but she’s a hard worker herself. Wakes up in the morning, like 4:30, goes to work; she’s a hard worker.”

Couple that with his natural ability, and the result is a matchup nightmare for defensive backs.

Ohio State second-year cornerback JK Johnson said Harrison’s “got it all” and squaring off with him in practice is “making us all better.”

“When you go against him, you don’t really know what’s coming, so you got to be prepared,” Johnson said.

McCord said he isn’t surprised by what Harrison brings to the table in 2022, saying “it’s a product of his talent matching his work ethic.”

Harrison believes his physical gifts aren’t “too much” of an advantage, working to improve the intangible skills that make a good wide receiver like route running and the ability to catch the football.

He said he’s ready “to make something happen” this season, though.

“I try to play to my strengths. Obviously, I do have size that most receivers in the country don’t have,” Harrison said. “But definitely I try to just focus on my skills and techniques really.”