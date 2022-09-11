The No. 19 Ohio State field hockey team fell 1-0 to Miami (Ohio) in Oxford, Ohio, Sunday.

The Buckeyes (3-1) shot 15 times to the RedHawks’ three. Miami (3-3) scored on a penalty stroke at the end of the first half with four seconds remaining for the only goal of the game with a shot by junior midfielder Claudia Negrete Garcia.

The goal was the first given up by junior goalkeeper Abby Danson all season. The Buckeyes were unable to score a goal of their own.

The first quarter was scoreless with Ohio State leading with three shots to Miami’s zero.

Neither team scored in the second half even though the Buckeyes managed to take 10 shots, only four of them on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Isabelle Perese had five saves for the RedHawks on 14 shots faced. This brought her up to 32 saves on the season through six games.

Ohio State returns to Buckeye Varsity Field on Friday to play the No. 3 Maryland Terrapins at 3 p.m.