A battle between two Big Ten heavyweights turned into a one-sided showcase behind the Buckeyes’ latest display of hard-hitting offense.

A quick start propelled No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) to a 52-21 victory over Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium Saturday. The Buckeyes defense also stifled the Badgers offense, forcing four three-and-outs and holding them to an average of 5.3 yards per play.

Wisconsin deferred after winning the opening coin toss, and the Buckeyes took advantage. They raced 88 yards downfield on six plays during the game-opening drive, completed by a 2-yard rushing touchdown by third-year running back Miyan Williams.

Graduate cornerback Tanner McCalister, who missed the game against Toledo Sept. 17, recorded the first interception of his Buckeye career by picking off Wisconsin junior quarterback Graham Mertz on the Badgers’ first passing play of the game.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with fourth-year tight end Cade Stover on a 13-yard touchdown pass, which was the first of Stover’s career, on the ensuing drive.

Stover caught his second touchdown of the first quarter on a 2-yard reception with 3:55 left in the opening frame, helping the Buckeyes to a 21-0 advantage and 31-7 lead at halftime.

The Badgers recorded 296 yards of offense, including 200 in the second half. Junior running back Braelon Allen totaled 165 yards on the ground including a 79-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Mertz finished with 94 passing yards and a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Hurt at corner

Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown was listed as unavailable on Ohio State’s pregame status report, but the Buckeyes were without an additional starter come game time.

Second-year cornerback Denzel Burke wore a cast on his right hand and didn’t play against the Badgers.

In their places, second-year JK Johnson and first-year Jyaire Brown made the first starts of their Ohio State careers. The pair recorded five tackles combined.

Ohio State also saw the returns of graduate safeties Tanner McCalister and Josh Proctor, who both were held out of the game against Toledo in Week 3.

Running to the record book

For the first time since playing at Michigan State Dec. 5, 2020, Ohio State saw two players rush for at least 100 yards.

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson ran for 121 yards while Williams added 101 on the ground. Williams scored two touchdowns.

Stover flips into end zone

McCalister’s interception set up Ohio State’s second offensive drive at the Badgers’ 16-yard line. After a 3-yard rush by Henderson, Stover found paydirt for the first time in his career.

Stroud rolled to his left after the snap, then turned to his right where he connected with the Buckeye tight end at the 9-yard line. Stover ran toward the corner of the end zone where Badgers senior cornerback Jay Shaw leaned in for a tackle.

The move sent Stover into the air, but he held onto the ball as his body twirled over, falling into the end zone for a touchdown.

Stover finished with 51 receiving yards across four receptions, two of which went for touchdowns.

Ohio State will complete its five-game homestand to open the season and host Rutgers Oct. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.