Location: Iowa City, Iowa

2021 record: 10-4

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz

2022 record so far: 1-0

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 2-6

What’s happened so far in 2022?

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat South Dakota State 7-3 Saturday, and the defense showed it could limit opposition like its 2021 season. The Hawkeyes forced two safeties and held the Jackrabbits to a field goal offensively. The offense, however, had a bit of a tough time, only able to manage a field goal.

Key offensive player:

Senior tight end Sam LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receiving last season. He had more than double the catches that any returning player had in 2021 with 53. He ended the year with 670 yards and three touchdowns, and he has a connection with senior quarterback Spencer Petras that will likely continue into this season.

Key defensive player:

Senior linebacker Jack Campbell finished 2021 with 143 total tackles and two interceptions. He stood out in a strong Iowa defense and is primed to do so again this season. Campbell had 12 tackles in the game against South Dakota State and was responsible for one of the two safeties the defense forced.

Weaknesses:

The Hawkeyes quarterback position and the offensive line are both weak again in 2022, which is not a great combination. Petras threw for 1,880 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and didn’t start well against the Jackrabbits with 109 yards and an interception. Iowa also allowed 32 sacks last year, which was 13th in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes only allowed two sacks on Saturday, but it will only become tougher once they start playing Big Ten teams.