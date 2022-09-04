Ohio State graduate forward Seth Towns announced on Twitter Sunday that he will be “stepping away” from basketball and will miss the entire 2022-23 season.

Towns cited his injury history that has limited him to just 25 games in an Ohio State uniform since he transferred in 2020, as he missed all of last season in addition to two full seasons during his time at Harvard.

“It comes with sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, and that I will not be playing this season,” Towns said in a statement. “After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season.”

Towns thanked the medical team for helping him through his injuries and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff for “their constant support and devotion to me as a person above my value as a player.”

Towns returned to his hometown of Columbus prior to the 2020-21 season in which he notched his only games played as a Buckeye. Towns averaged 3.8 points on 42.1 percent shooting, while hauling in 54 rebounds.

Towns played a key role in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten Tournament game against Purdue March 12, 2021; the forward scored five of his 12 points in overtime to propel Ohio State to an 87-78 victory over the Boilermakers.

Towns was also an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting the murder of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Having received his degree from Ohio State in May, Towns said he isn’t sure what the future holds for him.

“As for my immediate future, I’ll be taking some time to figure out what my next chapter looks like,” Towns said. “But I am excited to find what is next for me and rest in my faith that I will be placed-as I always have been-exactly where I am intended to be.”