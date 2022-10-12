Jean Dawson, the San Diego-born experimental singer and rapper, released his new album, “CHAOS NOW*” Friday.

The album comes two years after “Pixel Bath,” Dawson’s 2020 LP that features star tracks — such as “Power Freaks” and “Triple Double” with A$AP Rocky.

Dawson — who was raised in Tijuana, Mexico — rose to stardom, partially due to his ability to create seemingly genreless music. He blends punk, rap, pop and even folk into his tracks. The darker undertones of his songs often mesh well with the in-your-face instrumentals he chooses. “CHAOS NOW*” is no different.

After a short introduction, one of the previously released singles titled “THREE HEADS*” kicks off the album. Over a catchy guitar riff, Dawson uses a mix of smooth melodies and demanding vocals to encapsulate the sonic theme for the remainder of the album.

Similar to most tracks throughout the project, Dawson speaks heavily on negative thoughts, lack of self-worth and the art of being crazy. Although he tends to create intense music sonically, Dawson’s lyrics are often vulnerable and full of monologues about his mental state.

The theme continues in “GLORY*,” another guitar- and drum-driven track with infectious and loud vocals from Dawson. However, the sound slows down a little in “KIDS EAT PILLS*.” Dawson runs the first half of the track well, but the highlight comes when Isaiah Rashad raps over a minimalist guitar instrumental, describing his drug use and mental well-being.

“POSITIVE ONE NEGATIVE ONE*” is one of the weaker tracks on the project. Although the instrumental is appealing with a mix of guitar-focused and acoustic sections, Dawson fails to captivate elsewhere.

The previous song could be easily forgotten, but Dawson follows the track up with an incredibly emotional track: “BAD FRUIT*” with Earl Sweatshirt. The beautiful guitar loop sets the stage perfectly for Dawson’s soothing vocals. After an anthemic interlude, Earl Sweatshirt follows Dawson’s impressive performance with a revealing one of his own, focusing on his drug use and his battles with depression.

“0-HEROES*” picks up the album’s pace, showing Dawson is in control throughout the track by creating a confident vocal performance over an equally confident instrumental.

The subsequent track, “SCREW FACE*,” is a sonic roller coaster. With heavy rock and alternative influences and hip-hop-inspired vocals, Dawson shows off his versatile style.

Dawson’s February 2022 single, “PORN ACTING*,” appears next on the album. This track fits perfectly within the scope of the project, as its aggressive sound and infectious vocals make it one of the more complete tracks on the project.

“BLACK MICHAEL JACKSON*” starts off with an average performance from Dawson, but it does pick up in the second half as the track slows down and allows Dawson to ride the beat smoothly with his melodic vocals.

The next track, “HUH*,” is rap-centric and features rarely-heard, self-assuring lyrics from Dawson. He closes out the track in a grand fashion: singing over a growing guitar instrumental, which seems to lead perfectly into the next track.

“SICK OF IT*,” another single off of the project, is a near-perfect track. Dawson brings an abundance of energy into the song, as his eclectic vocals blend with the sporadic instrumental with ease.

The final track on the album, “PIRATE RADIO*,” is Dawson’s most moving and emotional track to date. This track draws heavily from folk-like music, and contains angelic vocals from start to finish. The emotion this track brings out is heavy and inspiring, closing the project out with more vulnerability than it started with.

“CHAOS NOW*” is an impressive outing from Dawson. His ability to float between genres and specific sounds showcases his talents well. However, his versatility can cause hiccups on the album at times, as the scattered sound can bounce around too quickly for listeners. Regardless, Dawson has created his own sound and shows immense levels of creativity, curiosity and maturity on “CHAOS NOW*.”

Rating: 4/5