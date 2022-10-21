Old scars and revenge are on the Buckeyes’ minds this week.

No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) exits its bye week and returns home for a matchup against Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) in the first meeting between the two teams since 2017. The Hawkeyes upset the then-No. 6 Buckeyes 55-24 at Kinnick Stadium, and head coach Ryan Day, who served as co-offensive coordinator that season, said the loss has come up in conversation — and the memory hasn’t vanished.

“It’s a scar that doesn’t go away,” Day said. “We fought ourselves back but then turned the ball over too many times. That was a tough day for all of us.”

Hosting the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2013, Ohio State goes up against a defense that ranks No. 7 among Football Bowl Subdivision programs in total defense, holding opponents to averages of 265 yards and 9.83 points per game.

Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell leads the Big Ten with 62 tackles this season, including one pass defended. The Hawkeyes are second in the conference in allowing 154 pass yards per game, and third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud said Iowa has “veteran” players who “know their defense well.”

“They do a great job tipping balls and getting their hands in lanes and stuff like that to get interceptions,” Stroud said. “I think they’re a very sound defense, very disciplined and very veteran.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have not fared well offensively this season. The Hawkeyes’ average of 238.7 yards per game is the worst among the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision programs, and their nine touchdowns are the fewest scored in the Big Ten.

Senior quarterback Spencer Petras remains under center at Iowa for a third-consecutive season, completing 54 percent of his passes and throwing three interceptions through six games. Freshman running back Kaleb Johnson leads the Hawkeyes with three touchdowns, all on the ground, and matches with sophomore running back Leshon Williams to create a two-back tandem.

“Whether it’s the first play or the last play, they’re always going to play hard,” second-year defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau said. “They’re a big, physical team, and you just always got to play with an edge against them.”

Day said he expects Ohio State to return to full strength at running back, noting third-year Miyan Williams and second-year TreVeyon Henderson will both play Saturday. Williams, who tied the program record with five rushing touchdowns against Rutgers Oct. 1 but missed the game against Michigan State Oct. 15, and Henderson, who was limited in the second half against the Spartans, have both missed time this season due to undisclosed injuries.

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has missed the last three games due to a leg injury he originally suffered against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3. Day said he’s seen enough from Smith-Njigba over the bye week and in practice to feel more confident about the wideout’s health, possibly getting him back in the mix alongside second-year wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

“It takes some stress off the other guys, which they’ve taken on a lot in these first six games,” Day said. “I think they’ve done well and benefited from that. I think we all have, but getting him back certainly would take some stress off of them, and I think then we’ll be at full strength.”

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has helped Ohio State make strides defensively compared to a season ago, helping the Buckeyes rank No. 5 in total defense behind an average of 253.5 yards allowed per game.

The Buckeyes’ safeties room has led the way of late, and third-year safety Lathan Ransom continued Ohio State’s streak of four-consecutive games with an interception by snagging the first of his career in the first quarter against the Spartans.

“I think coach Knowles does a great job of putting all of us, all the defensive players, into situations to where you have a chance to make the play, and it’s really on you to make the play,” Ransom said. “I think that’s why it’s so fun playing in coach Knowles’ defense.”

Ohio State remains one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten alongside rival No. 4 Michigan, which, together with Iowa, are the two most recent conference opponents to down the Buckeyes in their most recent meetings.

The Buckeyes have a chance to move on from their prior meeting with the Hawkeyes Saturday, as memories of the previous defeat could be tucked further into the past of Day and Ohio State’s minds.

“It’s still in his heart,” Harrison said. “They had a good team that year. When they lost that game, kind of the season was over, so we’re definitely trying to avenge that loss.”

Ohio State begins the second half of its season against Iowa Saturday at noon. FOX will broadcast.