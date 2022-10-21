One week after scoring only one goal in a weekend series against UConn, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team exploded for nine goals in its 9-2 victory over the Bentley Falcons Thursday at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes wasted no time, leading 5-0 with 10:22 left in the second period. Senior alternate captain and forward Jaedon Leslie opened the scoring with 7:44 remaining in the first period off of a driving wrist shot down the right wing and goals followed from there.

Senior captain and forward Jake Wise and senior forward Kamil Sadlocha led the team with two goals apiece while freshman forward Stephen Halliday notched three assists on the night, bringing him to a team-leading eight points on the season.

“You just got to take it game by game and tonight was a good night for the whole team,” Wise said. “It feels good that we came in after the weekend we had last weekend and just play well.”

Head coach Steve Rohlik has made scoring by committee a point of emphasis this season and Thursday did not stray from the message. Ohio State had seven different players find the back of the net against Bentley, as 13 different Buckeyes now have at least one goal this season.

The Buckeyes went 2 for 5 on the power play and are now 7-33 on the year while Sadlocha contributed a short-handed goal with 3:04 left in the first period to make it 2-0.

“I’d say anytime you score a shorthanded goal it feels good, but just getting that second goal and getting the lead a little bit up, that’s what we’re obviously looking for,” Sadlocha said.

Ohio State converted 21.9 percent of its 41 shots into goals. Sophomore goalie Jakub Dobes had 24 saves and a .960 save percentage until being replaced by sophomore goalie Reilly Herbst with 5:53 left in the game.

The first Bentley goal came midway through the second period on a short-handed score by senior forward Lucas Vanroboys, followed by a late score with 4:05 left in the game by graduate forward and captain Dylan Pitera.

The Buckeyes host the Bentley Falcons again Friday at 7 p.m.