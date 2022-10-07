When the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team face off against St. Cloud State Friday, it will be Ohio State’s first opportunity to defend home ice in its national championship-defense run.

The top-ranked Buckeyes (2-0-0) look to build momentum in their first home series of the year against St. Cloud State (2-0-0) as they take on the Huskies Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Ohio State Ice Rink.

Graduate defenseman and reigning Western Collegiate Hockey Association Defender of the Year Sophie Jaques said the opportunity to play in front of the home crowd has been a driving factor in the team’s preparation.

“I think we’re all definitely super excited; we love to play at home,” Jaques said. “Being out there in front of our home crowd is super exciting, and I think there’s a lot of energy going into this weekend.”

The teams last battled Feb. 26, when the Buckeyes swept the WCHA quarterfinals series against the Huskies, pouring on nine goals between the two games while holding St. Cloud State scoreless in each. Ohio State boasted a 5-0 record versus the Huskies last season, outscoring St. Cloud State with a combined score of 30-5.

The Huskies swept their first regular season home series last weekend versus Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and average four goals on 27.5 shots a game heading into the series against the Buckeyes.

Senior forward Jennifer Gardiner said the Buckeyes will continue to lean on versatile play from their defense to neutralize the Huskies offense, which has found success early in the season.

“I would argue that we have the best D-core in the country, so for sure I would trust them in any game,” Gardiner said. “They’re very offensive too, so I think being sound in our own zone, but then joining the plays.”

The Buckeyes are coming off a road sweep against Minnesota State (0-2-0), which saw a dramatic two-goal deficit erased in a 5-4 comeback win in the final period of Saturday’s game after narrowly beating the Mustangs 2-1 in the season opener Friday.

Gardiner said a comeback win early in the season is a testament to the team’s preparation, and head coach Nadine Muzerall’s faith in the team never wavered, despite being down early in Saturday’s game.

“I think she believed in us the whole way,” Gardiner said. “Everyone in the room was confident as well. We knew we could do it; we just had to keep finding our chemistry within our lines and within our team.”

Gardiner said the work the team is putting in day in and day out in preparation for the series is a reflection of the championship culture they look to build on.

“From Monday to Thursday, it’s war out there and everyone is fighting,” Gardiner said. “I think by the time games come on the weekend, everyone is ready and prepared and it’s go time.”

The series will be streamed on BTN+, and Saturday’s game will feature a celebration of the 2022 national championship victory following on-ice warm ups. Puck drop Friday is set for 6 p.m.