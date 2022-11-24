No matter his on-field performance, Ohio State football’s third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has the same response at the start of every postgame interview.

“First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Stroud said.

Stroud isn’t the only student-athlete at Ohio State who is outspoken about their faith.

Sophomore shortstop Kami Kortokrax of the Ohio State softball team said she grew up with faith intertwined in her life, as both of her parents had strong faith-based backgrounds, her dad being Catholic and her mom a Methodist.

One of the ways Kortokrax said she keeps her faith strong is by attending a weekly Bible study called CrossSports with other student-athletes.

“Every week I look forward to it,” Kortokrax said. “I really like the ‘only athletes’ side of it because I get to really connect with other athletes and see how dominant [faith] is in other athletes’ lives.”

Senior women’s gymnast Zoe Schweitzer also has a faith-based background from growing up Catholic.

However, when she came to Ohio State in 2019, she said her faith grew stronger after she joined CrossSports and became more involved at her church.

After careful consideration, Schweitzer said she announced that she is medically retiring from gymnastics in the best interest of her long-term health. Faith helped her make and accept the hard decision, Schweitzer said.

“I was really struggling, and I knew it wasn’t going to be best for my health, and I just prayed about it a lot,” Schweitzer said. “My identity isn’t in gymnastics. It’s the fact that I’m a child of God, and that he’s my everything. I couldn’t do anything without Him.”

Schweitzer said it’s great to have a small group like CrossSports in the realm of a big university.

“It’s great and helps make it much more of a homey experience,” Schweitzer said. “No matter if the day is good or bad, easy or hard, you can always look forward to that day in the middle of the week.”

When Kortokrax came to Ohio State in 2021, she wanted to keep her faith strong. Even though she has a busy schedule, she said she finds ways to do so throughout her day.

“When I walk to class I listen to worship music,” Kortokrax said. “It’s just how I start my day in the morning.”

Even with such a busy schedule, Stroud said he finds ways to keep his faith strong throughout his day.

Stroud said it’s hard balancing football and school with faith, but every day he finds ways to keep his faith strong.

“I always try to wake up in the morning and pray to make sure I invite him in my day first and foremost,” Stroud said. “If that means reading a Bible scripture on my phone or if that means talking to some of our fellow brothers in Christ on the team or keeping a little Bible study, whatever the case may be, fellowship in any which way kind of helps.”

Kortokrax said she appreciates those around her who help keep her faith strong.

“God had blessed me to some amazing people in my life that set an example and gave me those opportunities,” Kortokrax said.