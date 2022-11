Ohio State’s BuckeyeThon held its annual dance marathon Nov. 4-5 in the Ohio Union to raise money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital for kids with pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

“The dance marathon is essentially a cumulation of all of our fundraising efforts,” Shrishti Shrivastava, the president of BuckeyeThon, said. “And at the end of the event, we reveal the total number, which is just how much money we’ve raised this past year.”