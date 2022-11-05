With a 2-yard rushing touchdown at 4:21 in the fourth quarter at Northwestern Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State broke the Football Bowl Subdivision record with its 70th-consecutive game of at least 20 points.

Third-year running back Miyan Williams scored his second touchdown of the game against the Wildcats, giving Ohio State a 21-7 lead.

The Buckeyes broke the tie with Oklahoma, which scored in 69-straight games before it snapped its streak in Week 4 last season.

Ohio State currently owns the No. 2 scoring offense in the NCAA, averaging 48.9 points per game less than one point behind top-scoring No. 1 Tennessee. Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have scored at least 21 points in all nine games this season, including at least 44 in their last seven games.

The Buckeyes most recently scored fewer than 20 points in their 31-16 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma Sept. 8, 2017.