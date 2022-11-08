Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led Ohio State with 20 points as the Buckeyes opened their season Monday with a 91-53 win over Robert Morris at Value City Arena.

Sueing shot 8-for-14 from the field while junior forward Zed Key and graduate guard Isaac Likekele led the way with 10 rebounds and six assists, respectively.

Thirteen different players saw game action for Ohio State, including six freshmen making their collegiate debuts. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led the first-years with 17 points while freshman guard Bruce Thornton dished out four assists.

Robert Morris saw production from junior guard Enoch Cheeks, who scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting. However, the team shot 27 percent minus his production, with Cheeks making three out of the 24 team 3-pointers attempted.

The struggles by the Colonials are partially attributed to guards junior Josh Corbin and sophomore Jackson Last shooting a combined 2-for-17 in 55 combined minutes played.

Both teams traded baskets to open the game, with Key hitting his first career 3-pointer for Ohio State’s first basket of the season. Cheeks and graduate forward Kahliel Spear combined for 13 early points as Robert Morris held a 15-13 advantage at 11:49 left in the half.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Key and freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. gave Ohio State a 19-15 lead it would not relinquish. The Buckeyes took a 42-28 lead into the half and never allowed their advantage to shrink.

Likekele led the Buckeyes in minutes played with 30 and contributed defensively with two steals and two blocks. Robert Morris turned the ball over 11 times and only accumulated six assists as a team.

Ohio State held Robert Morris to 16.7 percent on 3-point shots, while shooting 9-of-17 from the free throw line. The Buckeyes struggled in their trips to the charity stripe, only shooting 61.9 percent for the game.

Ohio State continues its season Thursday against Charleston Southern at Value City Arena at 6:30 p.m.