Ohio State paused construction of its new $1.9 billion inpatient hospital within the Wexner Medical Center after engineers found cracks in a column Monday.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement the structural engineer found a compression issue on one of the concrete columns, which “is isolated and localized” to that single column. Johnson said there are more than 150 concrete or steel columns in the building.

Johnson said the issue will be remedied, and full construction work will pause until Sunday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. There is currently no timeline for when construction will restart.

“Safety remains our top priority and the university is working closely with the contractor, architect and engineers to monitor the building while immediate repairs are made,” Johnson said.

The inpatient hospital, which will be 1.9 million square feet, is part of Ohio State’s Framework 2.0 project and is scheduled to open in 2026.

The medical center postponed its topping out ceremony — “the installation of the final structural beams on the new inpatient hospital” — originally scheduled for Tuesday due to the cracks, according to a press release Monday.

Katherine Simon contributed reporting.