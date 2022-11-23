The No. 2 Buckeyes return home to Columbus to face No. 3 Michigan Saturday in the 118th edition of “The Game.”

Join Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh and Sports Editor Jacob Benge as they discuss the accusations of an Ohio State men’s ice hockey player calling a Michigan State senior forward racial slurs during their Nov. 11 game, along with further coverage as more details emerge.

Listen as Benge and Kishpaugh are joined by LTV Sports Producers Casey Smith and Gabe Burggraf, previewing this weekend’s upcoming matchup between Ohio State and Michigan and its College Football Playoff implications.