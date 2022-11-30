The Ohio State Faculty Club reflects on “Forward, and, In the Dark,” a new exhibition highlighting Michael J. Rosen’s works — including monotypes, collages and paintings. The Ohio-based artist’s exhibition will run through Dec. 18.

During his time at Ohio State in the mid-’70s studying zoology and pre-medicine, Rosen said he took a handful of art courses to give himself a creative outlet. Rosen then received his Master’s of Fine Arts in poetry from Columbia University in 1981, published several children’s books, directed the James Thurber House — a nonprofit literary center and museum — and created an abundance of pieces.

“Art was always like the inner passion and science was a curiosity. While I was at OSU suffering in six-hour long chemistry and physics labs, I would offset that with art classes and classes in poetry,” Rosen said.