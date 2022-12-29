Freshman forward Cotie McMahon scored a game-high 24 points as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Northwestern 81-48 Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returned to Big Ten play after picking up two wins against South Florida and No. 17 Oregon at the San Diego Invitational. They continued their winning ways against the Wildcats (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) to remain one of only six teams in the nation undefeated at this point in the season.

Before the game, redshirt junior guard Madison Greene was officially ruled out for the season with a knee injury she suffered in the win over South Florida.

Head coach Kevin McGuff said Greene’s injury is a huge loss for the team. With senior guard Jacy Sheldon also still week-to-week with a leg injury, the Buckeyes are now without their top two point guards entering this year.

“I feel terrible for her because she’s an incredible kid, and she’s worked extremely hard to get back and she was playing so well,” McGuff said. “She’s down, but she loves this team so much. She was really involved in the game tonight, and she’ll continue to be as we move forward.”

The Buckeyes raced out to a 13-2 run with McMahon accounting for two 3-point plays. Northwestern missed its first seven shots of the game before making four of its final seven of the quarter to cut the lead to five points at 18-13.

The second period got off to an ugly start with the two teams turning the ball over a combined seven times in the first three minutes. Ohio State went on another 13-2 run to create some separation, extending the lead to 31-17.

McMahon added seven points in the quarter, pushing her total to a team-high 13, and sophomore forward Taylor Thierry chipped in six points of her own on a perfect 3 of 3 from the field to give the Buckeyes a 35-24 lead at the half.

After the intermission, the Buckeyes started putting the game out of reach, led by McMahon and senior guard Taylor Mikesell as they combined for 16 of the team’s 24 third-quarter points. Entering the final period, Ohio State led 59-38 with McMahon eclipsing her fifth 20-point game of this season.

Northwestern fought until the end but wasn’t able to overcome Ohio State’s offense. Thierry once again was perfect from the field in the closing period, scoring nine points on 4-of-4 shooting to polish off the win.

Thierry finished the game with 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds and four steals in the process. The Cleveland native said she is getting more confident because of the work she has put in at the gym, and her head coach said her success is well deserved.

“It’s funny, she’s one of the most disciplined players in our program,” McGuff said. “That’s why you know, from day one practice a year ago, every day she shows up and tries to do it the right way, and so her progress has really been fun to watch because she’s earned it.”

After a string of road games, the Buckeyes return to Columbus for a New Year’s Eve rivalry clash with No. 14 Michigan. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Covelli Center. Big Ten Network will broadcast.