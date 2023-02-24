Saving lives just got furry again, as Ty, a 2-year-old German shepherd from France, joins the University Police Division as a new member to its K-9 team.

Ty, who joined the team Jan. 12, is trained in explosives and patrol and is replacing 10-year-old K-9 named Ena who retired, officer Chuck Gierach said.

Officer Kyle Yeager said it is typical for police dogs to retire once they hit 10 years old.

“[We need] younger dogs who are ready to take on all the challenges,” Yeager said.

The university acquired Ty from its vendor and trainer, Storm Dog Tactical, located in Sunbury, Ohio, Yeager said.

Yeager said the K-9 unit at Ohio State focuses on high-profile events — including football games, concerts and visiting foreign public figures.

“A huge component of why we have K-9s on campus is for homeland security,” Yeager said. “Dogs have come to the forefront for keeping large events safe.”

Yeager said the initial training is 12 weeks, and the K-9 unit gets certified through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. Once certified, the K-9s brush up their skills once a week for eight hours.

“We have to pick a dog and do the training in a way that the dog enjoys the work,” Yeager said. “We have to choose a dog who loves to do the work, not one who wants to do something different.”

University K-9s often work in the same buildings around campus like Ohio Stadium, The Blackwell Inn and various academic buildings, Yeager said.

Yeager said University Police partners with the College of Veterinary Medicine and teaches students on how to deal with working dogs, their behaviors and the selection process.

“This helps us give back to the community,” Yeager said. “Students take the knowledge they learn by training dogs or working with dogs.”

Due to the nature of his job, Yeager said Ty’s handler was not able to be identified.