Native American artist Anna Tsouhlarakis gives a look into indigenous culture and society through her exhibit “The Native Guide Project: Columbus” which will be available through July 9.

Tsouhlarakis’ art contains statements that are both playful and provocative such as “It’s True! There was a voice before Columbus,” and “I notice how you listen when the mounds speak,” which brings attention to Native American history and narratives. Her art is present at the Wexner Center of the Arts and around Columbus to guide viewers who encounter the pieces.

“She is absolutely a multidisciplinary new media artist,” curatorial intern Bethani Blake said. “I think she is pulling from all sorts of movements but then is creating something that is so unique, so her own, while also making it clear that her work is something that isn’t new, that she is making her stance, and she is unapologetic about it.”