Suspended fraternity Phi Kappa Psi is returning to Ohio State as an active organization.

Commonly known as Phi Psi, the fraternity was suspended in March 2018 and was allowed to return to campus in August 2022, according to a 2018 Lantern article.

A former member of the suspended fraternity, Chase Meola, was shot and killed during an Oct. 11, 2020, off-campus party held at the location of the house. Kintie Mitchell Jr. was accused of killing Meola and awaits trial at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Meola’s parents are suing the national chapter of Phi Kappa Psi and the university.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in an email Phi Psi’s national organization has met with Sorority and Fraternity Life and Student Conduct representatives “a number” of times.

“During these sessions, the university confirmed that the organization has definitive plans for successful recruitment, risk management, an academic plan, new member education and leadership development,” Isaacs said.

The national chapter did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuits or its reinstatement.

Ohio State’s Delta Phi Psi Chapter was suspended until August 2022 for “violations including hazing, endangering behavior, and alcohol. The chapter was suspended at the time of Meola’s death.

The lawsuit filed by Margaret and Paul Meola in U.S. District Court argues that the fraternity’s national chapter’s negligence to supervise its local chapters “created the dangerous conditions” that led to Meola’s death.

Despite its suspension from the university, the lawsuit claims Ohio State’s Delta chapter continued to act as an “active fraternity” by holding parties, serving alcohol and engaging in other activities on and before Oct. 11, 2020.

The lawsuit stated Ohio State knew the suspended Phi Psi chapter was acting underground “like a speakeasy right next to campus” and did nothing to stop it.

At one point during its suspension, Phi Psi’s national headquarters placed an advertisement in the 2021 Back-to-School Edition of The Lantern stating it did not recognize Ohio State’s chapter, and students who said they were members of the fraternity would face legal action if they continued to do so.

During the two pretrial hearings in December 2022 and January 2023 regarding Chase Meola’s death, Mitchell’s defense maintained his innocence, claiming the witness’ descriptions of the shooter were unreliable.

Where the reinstatement is concerned, Isaacs said student organizations need to fulfill “a number of requirements,” including completing and upholding the SFL Standards of Excellence. The full list of requirements can be found on the SFL website.

In addition, Isaacs said each member of the organization must maintain a 2.5 cumulative GPA and have “12 completed hours of college credit.”

Isaacs said the Interfraternity Council “requires returning organizations to sign a return agreement” outlining the organization’s plans.

“[The agreement] outlines the definitive plans for successful recruitment, risk management, new member education and leadership development, as well as stipulating the time of their return,” Isaacs said.

Isaacs said Phi Psi is in the process of recruiting members. The fraternity has an advertisement in Sorority and Fraternity Life’s newsletter.