Aniyah Rosemond and Ashtin Stargell, spring 2022 initiates of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., shed light on the unique experience of belonging to their Black Greek-letter sorority and the significance of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Rosemond and Stargell discussed the power of service and sisterhood and how these aspects of their organization have left a memorable impact on their college experience.