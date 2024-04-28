After six long years at Ohio State, Josh Proctor’s dreams have finally come true

Proctor, a former Ohio State safety, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, capping off a fairytale ending to a once worrisome story.

A member of the class of 2018, Proctor is the oldest Buckeye in this year’s draft class but is coming off his best statistical season by far.

The safety helped lead an Ohio State defense this past season that ranked No. 2 in team defense, allowing only 11.2 points per game, according to Sports Reference. He totaled 47 tackles, eight pass breakups and grabbed a pick-six, which gave the Buckeyes their first points in a wire-to-wire victory against Maryland.

However, his breakout year was one marked by resilience and faith.

The Owasso, Oklahoma, native’s journey at Ohio State is well-documented as he was riddled with injuries — including a broken leg in 2021 — benchings and hardships.

Still, the four-star prospect didn’t waver and remained a Buckeye, working to gain the trust back of his teammates and coaching staff. He soon found himself back up in the depth charts, leading him to have a stellar sixth year in Ohio State’s secondary.

Now, six years later, Proctor will have the chance to showcase his talents, displayed under the gleaming lights of the Ohio Stadium to the professional lights at Everbank Stadium.