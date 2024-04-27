Former Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers was signed by the Detroit Lions following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft Saturday.

After five years with the Buckeyes, Chambers is officially making the jump to a professional football career thanks to the Lions.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker possesses key traits that make him a valuable NFL prospect, including speed, toughness and versatility at the linebacker position.

As a four-star recruit out of Roswell, Georgia, Chambers began his career at Ohio State as a running back. During his two years as a running back, he rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown over 11 games played.

In his third year with the Buckeyes, Chambers made the switch to linebacker. He started his three remaining seasons as a linebacker, playing in 37 total games.

Chambers broke out onto the scene at linebacker for the Buckeyes in 2021 where he was fifth on the team in tackles (47) and tackles for loss (five) in his first year as a starter at the position.

The following year, Chambers had another noteworthy season. He racked up 59 total tackles and five tackles for loss in 2022, despite missing two games.

Chambers’ final season was his most prolific at Ohio State. In 2023, he led the Buckeyes in tackles with 83, while also adding an interception.