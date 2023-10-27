Under The Radar is a weekly film column that highlights underappreciated and overlooked movies of the past.

“Prince of Darkness” (1987)

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Starring: Donald Pleasence, Victor Wong, Jameson Parker

Director: John Carpenter

Cemented in the unofficial horror director pantheon, John Carpenter has been in the business of creating nightmares for children and parents alike since the early ’70s.

“Halloween,” “The Thing” and “They Live” are a few of Carpenter’s most notable entries in the horror genre, all of which constantly pushed audiences’ limits.

Among Carpenter’s vast filmography, “Prince of Darkness” stands out as a hidden gem, seemingly going unnoticed when it comes to evaluating his influential and legendary work.

“Prince of Darkness” follows an elderly priest (Donald Pleasence), who discovers a sinister tube filled with green slime enshrined in the cellar of an abandoned church. In hopes of understanding the mysterious vial that his Catholic faith cannot define, the priest turns to a team of physics graduates, led by professor Howard Birack (Victor Wong), for an explanation.

Through experiments and ancient texts, the group discovers the material is actually Satan’s purest form, hell-bent on bringing an incomprehensible apocalypse of pain and suffering to humankind.

Blurring the lines between the supernatural, the religious and the scientific, “Prince of Darkness” is ultimately a disturbing battle against the forces of evil as the “Anti-God” attempts to reclaim its grip on humanity.

Why “Prince of Darkness” is a Must-Watch

In vintage Carpenter fashion, “Prince of Darkness” flaunts the director’s many talents and storytelling techniques that are staples throughout his film catalog.

The abandoned church alone can make viewers’ skin crawl, but Carpenter’s slow pace and spiraling descent into madness make for a dread-filled experience where uncertainty is the only certainty. “Prince of Darkness” never feels boring or too atmosphere-dependent where other slow burns tend to drag.

Not to mention, slime that can unleash the devil incarnate is just a flat-out entertaining premise.

A self-composed ’80s-techno score, which seemingly plays throughout the entire movie, amplifies suspense and ensures every movement in the church is twice as eerie.

Carpenter’s signature practical effects provide demonic images and gory moments that are impressive even by today’s CGI standards: limb chopping, reaching through mirrors and bodies turning to insects are just a few examples.

This film also builds to a climax that is truly thought-provoking, bringing up challenging ideas about religion, science and civilization’s impending doom.

Good horror movies make the audience question aspects of their lives after the credits roll, planting seeds that cause viewers to lose sleep. “Prince of Darkness” accomplishes all of this with flying colors, complete with frightening visuals and hair-raising moments that can make a grown adult shriek.

At the same time, there is no need to beat around the bush: For many people, horror movies from the past can feel so dated that the scare factor is completely diminished, leaving them disappointed — which is totally justifiable.

Much like basketball fans appreciate the game of ’50s legends like Bob Pettit and Bob Cousy, or hip-hop heads respect the skills and influence of pioneering rapper Slick Rick, horror movie buffs must have these same standards.

I’m willing to bet LeBron would demolish Pettit in a one-on-one, Allen Iverson would snap Cousy’s ankles immediately and Slick Rick would get smoked in a cypher with Kendrick or Biggie — but this is beside the point. The point is, we can appreciate the greatness and impact of past legends without holding them to modern-day standards.

So for those who find these movies corny and skip-worthy compared to “The Conjuring” or “Hereditary,” forget the era-comparing game, strap in and get lost in the unnerving world of “Prince of Darkness.”

The Reception, The Legacy

IMDb: 6.7/10

Letterboxd: 3.8/5

Budget: $3 million

Worldwide Box Office: $14.2 million

Despite gaining some traction among niche film communities in recent years, “Prince of Darkness” still flies well below the radar for the majority of audiences.

Compared to Carpenter’s previous horror hits like “Halloween,” “The Fog” and “Christine,” the film was viewed as a disappointment by many critics and audiences. Though not initially celebrated as a definite triumph for Carpenter, “Prince of Darkness” has aged fantastically, far better than “The Fog” and “Christine,” the latter film notably following a possessed car.

“Prince of Darkness” acts as the second installment in what die-hard Carpenter fans have dubbed the “Apocalypse Trilogy,” preceded by 1982’s “The Thing” and followed by 1994’s “In the Mouth of Madness.”

All three movies have similar themes about humanity’s downfall, as well as open-ended finales that can be interpreted in various ways. The entire trilogy is worth a watch, with “The Thing” being viewed as a classic and “In the Mouth of Madness” acting as another grossly underrated Carpenter film, starring Sam Neill.

Similar Movies

As for Carpenter’s extended filmography, there is an array of films I recommend, whether readers want to dive into horror movie culture or are simply in the mood for some old-school scares.

A personal favorite, “The Thing,” has beautifully stood the test of time and is widely considered to be Carpenter’s masterpiece. Creating some of the most disgusting and horrifying images in movie history, “The Thing” is a tour de force in paranoia and nail-biting cabin fever. A group of researchers led by a flamethrower-brandishing Kurt Russell, with a glorious head of hair, sees their Antarctic base infiltrated by an alien lifeform. It’s the perfect late-night winter watch.

Although he did not create the first slasher film, Carpenter is widely recognized for popularizing the sub-genre with 1978’s “Halloween.” Unstoppable killers wielding knives, teenage murders and creepy masks are all tropes that have lived on for decades, greatly due to the unkillable and slow-walking Michael Myers. Also starring Pleasence, “Halloween” might not be as terrifying as it was for the original crowds, but is no doubt a must-watch.

Quite possibly the most ’80s movie I have ever seen, “They Live” is a thoroughly fun alien movie, revolving around sunglasses that can see aliens living in society. Containing cheesy one-liners followed by even cheesier explosions, perhaps the most ridiculous fight scene of all time and a consumerism theme that is pounded into your head, “They Live” is a goofy yet enjoyable watch.

Bonus Recommendation: For Carpenter’s non-horror side, “Escape from New York” and “Big Trouble in Little China” are beloved action-packed ’80s films, with Russell at the helm of each.

Up next on Under The Radar: Though Halloween may be over, the season of scares certainly spills into November. Next, we’ll be switching from old school to new school for a modern horror movie that will make you reinvest in the night light business.