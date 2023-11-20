Ohio State cruised past Western Michigan 73-56 in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic behind a stout defensive performance from sophomore center Felix Okpara Sunday at Value City Arena.

Okpara registered 6 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes of play.

The Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) jumped out to an early lead on the Broncos (0-4, 0-0 MAC), who could never recover from turnover struggles and Ohio State’s red-hot 3-point shooting in the first half.

“I thought we really imposed ourselves defensively in the first and second half,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “We just weren’t as good defensively as offensively, so that was frustrating, but it was as good as 20 minutes as we played in a while.”

Graduate forward Jamison Battle got off to a strong start for the Buckeyes, hitting his first two shots, including a 3-pointer and a tough turnaround midrange jumper.

In his first three minutes of action, senior forward Zed Key made a major impact defensively, notching two blocks and a steal, giving the Buckeyes a 10-point lead just six minutes into the game.

Two straight 3-pointers from graduate guard Dale Bonner pushed the Buckeyes’ lead to 18, giving them a 27-9 advantage with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Ohio State shot the ball efficiently in the first half, finishing 53 percent from the 3-point range while holding the Broncos to nearly 23 percent from beyond the arc.

“I think [getting open looks] is a testament to us,” Battle said. “Finding the open guy and understanding the offense as well as getting open spots and cutting.”

The Buckeyes continued pouring on points, with sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. slamming in a pair of vicious two-hand dunks, putting the Buckeyes up by 22 with four minutes remaining before halftime.

A 3-pointer by Western Michigan graduate forward Anthony Crump on the final possession of the first half cut Ohio State’s lead to 20 going into the break.

The Broncos made their first two-shot attempts to open up the second half. However, it was short-lived as the Buckeyes went on a 14-2 run following a layup from Bronco’s sophomore guard Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro.

A fast-break, put-back layup by Okpara put Ohio State up by 30 with just under 12 minutes to play in the ballgame.

Bonner had his best outing in an Ohio State uniform, scoring 11 points with two assists and two rebounds.

“The more we play with each other, the more comfortable we’ll be,” Bonner said. “Coaches always tell us to push the ball whether they make or miss. So we’re gonna fly around and just try to get each other going.”

Western Michigan sophomore guard Seth Hubbard led the way for the Broncos, scoring a career-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop a ferocious Ohio State attack.

The Buckeyes were determined to score inside, registering 16 points in the paint in the first 10 minutes of action in the second half.

However, Ohio State’s ability to force turnovers was a key factor in the contest, scoring 16 points off turnovers compared to the Broncos’ eight.

Western Michigan finished the game on a 19-5 run but never got within 17 as Ohio State was too far out of reach.

The Buckeyes look to extend their three-game winning streak when they take on No. 22 Alabama in Niceville, Florida, at 7 p.m., Friday, in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic. CBS will broadcast.