The comedy-rock duo Tenacious D — made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — announced the cancellation of the rest of its “Spicy Meatball Tour” following Gass’ remarks about the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

According to a Tuesday article from the Associated Press, Black presented Gass with a birthday cake while onstage at a Sunday concert in Sydney, Australia. Black then asked Gass to “Make a wish,” to which Gass responded, “Don’t miss Trump next time” — alluding to the assassination attempt that left Trump’s ear injured during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Sunday.

Additionally, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore — a former fire chief and rally attendee — was killed during the shooting, according to a Monday article from the Associated Press. The article also states 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, two other rallygoers, were injured.

Though Black appeared to laugh at Gass’ comment on stage, he later expressed disapproval of his bandmate’s remark via social media.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black said in a Tuesday Instagram post. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass issued an apology via Instagram shortly after Black on Tuesday night.

“The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” Gass said in a Tuesday Instagram post. “I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment.”

The band, which has recently toured across the United States and Europe, was scheduled to complete more performances in Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks before returning to the U.S. for a different tour in October with just five dates, including an Oct. 21 show at Ohio State’s Mershon Auditorium.

This second tour — titled the “Rock D Vote Tour” — was set to donate all its proceeds to the nonpartisan nonprofit Rock the Vote, according to the Schottenstein Center’s website. Rock the Vote aims to increase democratic participation among America’s youth, according to its website.

As of right now, there is no direct confirmation beyond Black’s post as to whether or not the second tour falls into “future creative plans [that] are on hold,” according to David Redelberger, director of communications and interactive marketing for Columbus Arena Sport and Entertainment.

Redelberger confirmed if any show is canceled at Mershon, tickets will be refunded.