K(ate)’s Takes is a food column that explores and reviews dining spots in the Columbus area.

There are some freshman-year memories that remain fresh in my mind, despite my newfound identity as an Ohio State senior. For instance, the moment my parents drove away from Park Stradley Hall and I was officially left to my own devices on a campus bigger than the hometown I left behind — that bittersweet recollection I struggle to forget.

Of course, I was plagued by the typical first-year what-ifs: What if I can’t make friends? What if I don’t enjoy my meticulously chosen major? What if I can’t find my classes? But one inquiry rose above the rest in my mind: What will I eat? Or more specifically, where?

As I wandered to the closest dining hall with a gaggle of brand-new acquaintances, I couldn’t help but wish there was a cheat sheet for the first-year dining experience.

That’s where I come in. As The Lantern’s resident food columnist, I have curated a list of all the best places to grab grub, whether you require help navigating the dining hall scene, want to know the best High Street spots or need somewhere to go for a delicious night outside the Buckeye bubble.

On Campus

12th Avenue Bread Co. (257-261 W. 12th Ave.)

Located on South campus, this quick-service coffee shop and cafe is a busy college student’s saving grace.

Not only is the menu stacked with coffee concoctions — from tried-and-true cold brew to seasonal signature lattes — but if you’re anything like me, the sandwich selection will quickly turn you into a 12th Avenue regular.

To this very day, the smell of September air makes me nostalgic for my freshman-year, Sunday-afternoon pizza bagel and pumpkin spice latte runs.

Nearest Dorms: Smith-Steeb, Park Stradley, Patterson, Bradley, Baker East and Baker West

Currency: Meal swipes, dining dollars, Buck ID cash, credit card and debit card

Ordering: Via GrubHub App or in-person kiosk

Rating: 8/10

Mirror Lake Eatery (1760 Neil Ave., attached to Pomerene Hall)

This popular spot not only features a freshman-year-diet staple, but also a postcard-worthy dining view. Located along the picturesque Mirror Lake, the chicken-finger joint is arguably comparable to its mainstream competitor, Raising Cane’s.

Though some may judge such a limited menu, the consistent quality of the chicken fingers — which traditionally come in either “original” or “buffalo” but occasionally feature rotating flavors like “sriracha” — is truly unmatched. Pair them with one of several housemade sauces and you’ll soon understand what it means to be a regular.

Nearest Dorms: Mack Hall and Canfield Hall

Currency: Meal swipes, dining dollars, Buck ID cash, credit card and debit card

Ordering: Via Grubhub App

Rating: 9/10

Connecting Grounds (160 W. Woodruff Ave.)

A pillar of North-campus life, this beloved coffee shop and C-Store — or convenience store, much akin to a 7-Eleven — truly lives up to its name. On any day of the week, you will find it bustling with students, whether they are studying, meeting up with a new friend or even using leftover meal swipes to stock their fridge with snacks and frozen dinners.

If you are looking for a quick, balanced breakfast, opt for the acai bowl, sausage breakfast sandwich and a coffee of your choice. You will thank me later.

Nearest Dorms: Scott House, Blackburn House, Jones Tower and Archer House

Currency: Meal swipes, dining dollars, Buck ID cash, credit card and debit card

Ordering: Via Grubhub App

Rating: 7/10

High Street Hot Spots

Roots Natural Kitchen (10 E. 15th Ave.)

With nearly four years of Buckeye life under my belt, I can confidently assert that Roots remains among my top-ranked dining-out options. It’s the perfect escape from campus food, with the fresh array of options offering refreshing solace from the often mundane daily dining hall run.

Additionally, students with dietary restrictions will have no trouble finding something both nourishing and delicious to sample, as the popular spot undoubtedly lives up to its mantra: “Eat food that tastes great and feels better — the best of both worlds.”

Personally, I rotate between the “Pesto Caesar Salad” and “Mad Bowl,” but with countless build-your-own options, there is truly no way to go wrong.

Currency: BuckID cash, credit card, debit card and cash

Rating: 10/10

Gata Mágica Café and Lounge (1762 N. High St.)

A newer addition to High Street, this whimsical coffee shop serves as a prime-time study spot for comfort-loving students, and its locally roasted coffee beans ensure every beverage is prepared to perfection.

Complete with bagel sandwiches, delectable pastries and every form of caffeine imaginable, Gata Mágica’s menu is certainly one to write home about. With seasonal deals that rotate every few months, there is always something new to try.

A fan-favorite among my friends is the Nox Latte, described as “espresso and milk with a sweet, magical flavor and a subtle vanilla finish” and named after the café’s signature mascot, an adorable purple magical cat named “Nox.”

Currency: BuckID cash, credit card, debit card and cash

Rating: 8/10

Barrio Tacos (1870 N. High St.)

A Columbus staple, this taco, tequila and whiskey joint is the perfect place for a weekend rewind. A short walk from campus, Barrio’s iconic build-your-own-taco menu has something for everyone. And even if tacos aren’t your jam, the sheer array of salsas and quesos makes the trip worthwhile.

For students 21 and older, the drink menu is reason enough for a visit; from the classic “casa margarita” to the more out-there “blackberry bourbon lemonade,” Barrio is proof that it’s possible to fuse classic cuisine with distinct flavors, and may be the perfect spot for a final meal with your parents on move-in day.

Pro tip: Stop by on game days for perfect patio weather.

Currency: BuckID cash, credit card, debit card and cash

Rating: 7/10

Buckeye Donuts (1363 S. High St.)

Another pillar of Buckeye life, this iconic 24-hour spot has been serving students since 1969, proving itself undeniably worthy in the donut department.

Still, donut haters — I know it sounds crazy, even though I happen to be one myself — don’t have to despair. Despite its name, Buckeye Donuts serves much more than likely imagined. Hot breakfast sandwiches, gyros, french fries, onion rings and veggie samosas merely comprise the tip of the iceberg.

Pro tip: Order online to beat the line.

Currency: BuckID cash, credit card and debit card

Rating: 7/10

Dave’s Hot Chicken (1828 N. High St.)

Though the campus location has not even reached its first birthday, Dave’s Hot Chicken has quickly become a Buckeye favorite. As the first restaurant I ever reviewed, the spot holds a special place in my heart, and I am confident in my ability to highlight the best menu items and deter you from those you may regret.

There are fairly limited options — four combo meals and six sides with six heat levels — but the hot chicken does live up to its name. In fact, if you order the reaper, you may even have to sign a liability waiver.

Still, my complaints lie in the bread, which comes absurdly under-seasoned and under-toasted. The cauliflower nuggets, however, make up for this lacking side, offering vegetarians a delicious option at the seemingly carnivore-centric eatery.

Currency: BuckID cash, credit card and debit card

Rating: 7/10

Venturing Out

TownHall (792 N. High St.)

A long-admired Short North gem, TownHall is the perfect stop for college students on a night out. Just a short Lyft ride from campus, the restaurant is always abuzz with young adults, making it the perfect place to meet new friends.

In addition to priding itself on the usage of non-GMO ingredients, TownHall offers a multitude of keto, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and allergen friendly options. But it doesn’t stop there. Fresh-made smoothies, iced coffees, desserts and housemade sushi rolls grace the menu as well. And for students of age, the wine, beer and cocktail menu is one worth dreaming about.

Currency: Credit card, debit card and cash

Rating: 8/10

One Line Coffee (745 N. High St.)

As a self-proclaimed coffee snob, I feel it’s my duty to make sure you know the best Columbus spots. Most notably, One Life Coffee offers an array of beverage choices, my favorite and the most popular being the “Iced Honey Latte.”

Other featured items include the “Iced Milligan’s Maple Latte,” “Iced Chai” and several refreshing flavored iced teas. If you feel the urge to break away from your campus coffee routine, One Line is the perfect destination.

Currency: Credit card, debit card and cash

Rating: 10/10

Piazza Pelino (772 N. High St.)

A newer member of the Short North family, this focacceria and gelateria has found its niche with a small menu comprised of housemade Italian sandwiches and small-batch gelato.

I am not exaggerating when I say the “Della Casa” and “Tiramisu Gelato” were some of the best bites I’ve had in my 21 years of life. Sister to Pelino’s Pasta, Piazza Pelino has clearly taken the necessary time to perfect its delectable, authentic menu options.

Fair warning: high chance of becoming a gelato addict following this dining experience.

Currency: Credit card, debit card and cash

Rating: 9/10

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (714 N. High St.)

Out-of-state students, you’re in for a treat.

With countless flavors, from classic “Darkest Chocolate” to “Savannah Buttermint,” Jeni’s has cornered Columbus’ ice cream market since it was founded in 2002.

Don’t believe me? Look inside the fridges of the High Street Target, Kroger or even 12th Avenue Bread Co. and you’ll find pints of the drool-worthy dessert for sale.

Pro tip: If you’re a coffee lover, get one scoop of “Darkest Chocolate” and one scoop of “Coffee With Cream & Sugar” — just trust me.

Currency: Credit card, debit card and cash

Rating: 8/10