After five years of collegiate basketball, most recently at Ohio State, Jamison Battle is heading to Las Vegas to begin his professional career.

The Toronto Raptors signed former Ohio State forward Jamison Battle to a deal to play in the NBA Summer League this month, according to the Toronto Raptors’ X account.

Battle will receive his first opportunity to compete for a spot on an NBA roster at 5:30 p.m Saturday with a matchup against Oklahoma City at the Pavilion on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ campus.

To round out the rest of its Summer League schedule, Toronto will play Denver on Sunday, Utah on Wednesday and Miami on July 19.

In his final year of eligibility at Ohio State, Battle averaged 15.3 points per game while grabbing 5.3 boards per game.

Before Columbus, Battle spent his first two collegiate seasons at George Washington University before transferring to the University of Minnesota, just 15 minutes from his hometown Robbinsdale, Minnesota, according to his ESPN profile.

Battle caught the attention of many NBA front offices with his shooting skills at Ohio State, hitting 43.3% of his shots from three-point range on six attempts a game. He also was highly efficient from inside the arc and at the free-throw line, shooting 51.2 % from two-point range and achieving a Buckeye-record 92.6% at the free-throw line.

Over the course of his five-year college career, Battle poured in a total of 2,016 career points, including 348 three-pointers. He was nominated to the A-10 All-Rookie Team his freshman season in 2020, All A-10 Third Team in 2021 and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in both 2022 and 2024.