The Buckeyes will be without a key offensive and defensive starter in their season opener Saturday against Akron.
Offensively, senior left guard Donovan Jackson will be held out of the matchup with the Zips. In addition, the Buckeyes defense will be short senior Block “O” recipient and Mike linebacker Cody Simon, according to a release from Ohio State Athletics.
While no players are listed as questionable, the following Buckeyes will also be out:
Freshman offensive lineman Devonte Armstrong
Sophomore safety Jayden Bonsu
Senior defensive lineman Cade Casto
Senior wide receiver Reis Stocksdale
Junior running back Timothy Caffety (out for season)