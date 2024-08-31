The Buckeyes will be without a key offensive and defensive starter in their season opener Saturday against Akron.

Offensively, senior left guard Donovan Jackson will be held out of the matchup with the Zips. In addition, the Buckeyes defense will be short senior Block “O” recipient and Mike linebacker Cody Simon, according to a release from Ohio State Athletics.

While no players are listed as questionable, the following Buckeyes will also be out:

Freshman offensive lineman Devonte Armstrong

Sophomore safety Jayden Bonsu

Senior defensive lineman Cade Casto

Senior wide receiver Reis Stocksdale

Junior running back Timothy Caffety (out for season)