The Buckeyes have added yet another former Alabama staffer to their football program.

Ohio State hired Morgan Phillips as its next director of recruiting and special events, she announced via a Thursday afternoon X post.

Phillips will replace former director Erin Dunston, who left Ohio State for Michigan in June to become the Wolverines’ new director of football operations.

In 2023, Phillips worked at Louisiana State University — or LSU — as the program’s recruiting operations coordinator, helping the Tigers achieve the seventh-ranked recruiting class in 2024 and third-ranked recruiting class in 2025, according to 247 Sports.

Prior to her time at LSU, Phillips worked in multiple roles as a marketing intern and recruiter at the University of Alabama.

Phillips began interning with the Crimson Tide as an athletic college recruiter in 2020. She finished her time with the university in 2022, having worked as a coordinator assisting head coach Nick Saban, according to Phillips’ Linkedin profile.

Phillips is the second Alabama staffer to accept a job with the Buckeyes this offseason. Sam Petitto — who previously worked as the university’s director of player personnel from 2016-23 — was hired by Ohio State as its director of player personnel Feb. 25, according to a Feb. 25 article from Eleven Warriors.