Though Ohio State is known for its football team and academic resources, campus also offers a multitude of arts events.

The Wexner Center for the Arts, located at 1871 N. High St., will host various film screenings, art exhibitions and performing arts events as fall semester unfolds.

Here’s a look at some of the center’s upcoming events. Click on the title of any event for additional information.

Aug. 16-July 27, 2025 — Nancy Holt: “Power Systems” exhibit

Nancy Holt’s “Power Systems” exhibit will not be fully revealed until early 2025, but one aspect is presently open for public viewing.

This sample presentation of the exhibit — titled “Pipeline” and officially opened Friday — examines the physical and economic systems that power buildings and impact fossil-fuel extraction, according to the center’s website.

“Pipeline” is a sculpture made of steel pipes that ebb and flow throughout the gallery, leading to a slowly dripping oil leak, representing the impact energy gathering has on the natural environment, the website states.

In 2025, the sample presentation will expand “with additional sculptures, installations, and works on paper focused on literal and metaphorical flows of power,” the website states.

Aug. 23 — Film screenings of “Bottoms” and “Fight Club”

The center often provides students, as well as the general public, with opportunities to watch films of all genres and notoriety levels.

On Friday, “Bottoms” — a 2023 comedy following two high school friends played by Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott, who create a fight club in order to get closer to the cheerleaders they have crushes on — and “Fight Club” — a 1999 drama about an out-of-touch office worker and a deranged soap maker who begin a fight club that spirals out of control — will be screened at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

For students, admission is free and includes an order of popcorn and soda. For the center’s members and seniors, admission is $8; otherwise, admission is $10.

Tickets can be purchased via the center’s website.

Aug. 28 — 2024 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most renowned film festivals in the world.

On Aug. 28, the center will give students the opportunity to view seven short films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which originally took place in January.

According to the center’s website, featured films will span the genres of fiction, documentary and animation, with admission being free for all students. For center members and seniors, admission is $8; otherwise, admission is $10.

Aug. 29-30 — Film screening of “2001: A Space Odyssey”

The center also experiments with different cinematic mediums, whether it be digital or film prints.

Later this month, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey” will be screened twice, once Aug. 29 and again Aug. 30. Both screenings will begin at 7 p.m. and will be shown in 70mm film.

According to the center’s website, the screenings are free for Ohio State students, while general admission is priced at $5.

Sept. 5 — Emily Pringle’s “The Art Museum as a Creative Space for Learning and Research” lecture

Artist, museum educator and researcher Emily Pringle will hold a lecture at the center Sept. 5 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss criticisms surrounding art museums and paths for change, according to the center’s website.

The website states Pringle will respond to these criticisms with new pathways that can transform museums into more inclusive and creative spaces.

This lecture is a part of the “Arts Administration, Education and Policy” lecture series and is free to all who order a free ticket.

