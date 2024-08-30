Defense proved the difference in Ohio State’s stalemate against the University of South Carolina Thursday, as the women’s soccer programs clashed for the first time at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Tenacious defense from No. 16 Ohio State (3-0-1) helped the Buckeyes remain unbeaten after a late goal from Gamecocks sophomore midfielder Cuyler Zulauf forced a 1-1 tie with No. 21 South Carolina (2-0-1).

Both teams played stifling defense throughout the first 30 minutes of first half play, with just five shots from the Buckeyes and two from the Gamecocks.

In the opening half’s last minute, a yellow card called on Buckeye junior keeper Molly Pritchard just outside the box gave the Gamecocks an attempt on goal, but a header by South Carolina freshman forward/defender Brinley Murphy missed to the top left.

Despite a scoreless period from both teams, the Buckeyes were the aggressors prior to halftime, ripping 11 shots compared to South Carolina’s five in the first half.

“Going into the second half, we really just wanted to seal the deal,” Buckeye junior forward/midfielder Ella Giannola said.

After 71 minutes of play in a game where it reached 91 degrees Fahrenheit, the Buckeyes secured a goal.

Giannola scored her first goal of the season and fifth career goal off an assist by freshman forward Jadin Bonham.

“We knew that a run out of the midfield would be the dangerous opportunity, which is exactly what happened when [Giannola] came out of the midfield,” head coach Lori Walker-Hock said.

A yellow card was issued to Ohio State junior defender Mirann Gacioch in the 79th minute before the referees stopped the game to review a play that had happened in the box a minute previously.

The referees called a handball against the Gamecocks in the box, giving Ohio State a penalty kick in the 79th minute. The shot by Buckeye senior defender Sydney Jones hit off the crossbar, missing an opportunity to secure a two-goal lead.

“You can’t control sometimes where it goes,but I’m proud of her for stepping up and being willing to take it cause that’s half the battle,” Walker-Hock said.

Ohio State sophomore midfielder Berkley Mape committed a foul in the 85th minute outside Ohio State’s box, giving the Gamecocks a free kick. Zuluaf then netted the equalizer, putting the game at 1-1.

South Carolina kept senior forward Kailyn Dudukovich out of goal range across the match, only allowing her four shots during the game. Dudukovich has four goals already this season and was recently named “Co-Offensive Big Ten Player of the Week” after scoring her 30th goal of her career Sunday.

“You can dominate a team and not find a way to finish them off,” Walker-Hock said. “I’m really proud of our team, and I thought we played unbelievably hard.”

Next up, the Buckeyes are heading on the road for the first time this season, taking on Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy Thursday at 7 p.m. in Annapolis, Maryland.