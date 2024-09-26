What’s happened so far in 2024?

Following a disappointing 20-19 home loss to in-state rival Iowa State Sept. 7, the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) picked up back-to-back victories with a 38-21 home beating of Troy University Sept. 14 and a 31-14 road win over Minnesota Saturday.

The Hawkeyes turned a 14-7 halftime deficit against Minnesota into a 24-0 in the second half, holding the Golden Gophers to just 66 yards of second-half offense.

Junior running back Kaleb Johnson ran wild in the win, amassing 206 yards on 21 carries and three scores.

Iowa’s marquee defense has allowed just 27 second-half points across the team’s first four games.

Graduate quarterback Cade McNamara has racked up 505 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions thus far. The top pass-catcher for the Hawkeyes is junior wide receiver Jacob Gill, who has hauled in 13 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Key offensive player

Johnson has been the feature back this season, averaging 171.3 yards per game with nine touchdowns. Through just four games, the junior has already eclipsed his 2023 total of 463 yards. Not only that, but Johnson is leading the Football Bowl Subdivision — or FBS — rankings, listed as No. 1 with 685 rushing yards and sixth in yards per carry at 8.4.

In addition, Johnson was the first Hawkeye running back to notch three straight 100-plus-yard rushing games since 2015.

Key defensive player

Fifth-year linebacker Jay Higgins headlines a fierce Hawkeye defense with 34 total tackles — 12 of which are solo — and a single forced fumble during the team’s first four games.

Higgins is also effective in coverage, being tied for most interceptions on the team with two, while also having two pass breakups under his belt.

Expectations for 2024 season

After a bye week, Iowa will make the trip to Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State Oct. 5. The matchup will be a tilt between the Hawkeyes’ premier defense and the Buckeyes’ stellar offense, kicking off a five-game streak for Iowa before another off-week arrives.

A Nov. 29 clash with Nebraska could spell huge implications and may even result in a top-25 matchup.

If the Hawkeyes can feed Johnson a steady dose out of the backfield — and McNamara is able to play mistake-free football — Iowa could become a surprise at-large bid in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.