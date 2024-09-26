What’s happened so far in 2024?

Ohio State (3-0) has yet to play a Power Five conference team in 2024.

And yet, if available results are any indication of what’s to come, the Buckeyes will be successful.

Ohio State opened its season with a 52-6 victory over the Akron Zips Aug. 31. The next weekend, the Buckeyes dominated the Western Michigan Broncos 56-0 Sept. 7.

After a bye week — or “improvement week,” in the words of head coach Ryan Day — Ohio State downed the Marshall Thundering Herd 49-14 Saturday.

After the first game against the Zips, questions remained around Ohio State’s offense, specifically with regard to the strength of the offensive line and rushing attack. Luckily for Buckeye fans, the running game has significantly improved ever since.

Through the air, graduate quarterback Will Howard has certainly displayed the veteran presence that he cultivated at Kansas State for four years.

Defensively, through the first two games, the Buckeyes didn’t allow an opponent in the red zone. Yet, in the third matchup, multiple Marshall offensive drives marched down the field on Ohio State’s defense, creating a sense of inconsistency heading into Big Ten play.

Key offensive players

With new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly taking over play-calling duty in 2024, Ohio State’s rushing attack was destined to be explosive.

Despite having a down game in the opener against Akron, junior running back Quinshon Judkins has garnered 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his past two games alone.

The improved rushing attack has allowed for a fiery passing attack, including a more successful and meaningful play-action game.

Senior wideout Emeka Egbuka has likewise been impressive for the Buckeyes receiving the ball.

Perhaps most notably, freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been outstanding in his first trio of collegiate games. The 18 year old will play a large role in Ohio State’s offense heading into its conference schedule.

Key defensive players

It’s difficult to pinpoint one defensive player within one of the country’s best defenses.

However, one unsung hero through the Buckeyes’ initial three games has been senior safety Lathan Ransom. Beyond a fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown, Ransom leads the team with 19 total tackles and three tackles for a loss.

Plus, Ransom and sophomore safety Caleb Downs make for one of the most formidable duos at the position in college football.

Also on the defensive line, seniors Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams force consistent pressure on opposing offenses.

Expectations for 2024 season

This season is a championship-or-bust year for the Buckeyes. Ohio State’s roster is one of the best in recent memory, having brought in and retained several key contributors.

The Buckeyes will open their Big Ten schedule with a showdown against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Ohio State will then return home and is expected to be tested for the following four games. The Buckeyes will host Iowa Oct. 5 before traveling to Eugene, Oregon for an Oct. 12 showdown with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks.

Additionally, the Buckeyes will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium Oct. 26, rounding out their ultra-tough stretch with a road game at No. 9 Penn State on Nov. 2.

From there, Ohio State will face Purdue, Northwestern and Indiana before “The Game” against No. 12 Michigan Nov. 30.

With the new 12-team playoff format, it would be shocking if the Buckeyes weren’t playing meaningful football and contending for a national championship in December and January.