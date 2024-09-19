The No. 3 Buckeyes will host the Marshall Thundering Herd at noon Saturday to round out their out-of-conference schedule.

Ohio State (2-0) is fresh off an early bye week, which coach Ryan Day retitled “improvement week.”

Marshall is also coming off a bye week, with a 1-1 record so far in 2024. The Thundering Herd notched a victory in its season opener against Stony Brook, but fell to Virginia Tech in week two.

The Buckeyes are seeking their third all-time win against the Thundering Herd and are expected to win in dominating fashion.

Ohio State is favored by 39.5 points among sports betting outlets, including Fan Duel Sportsbook, meaning bettors would need the Buckeyes to win by at least 40 points to win their wagers.

Day said Marshall coach Charles Huff “is very well respected” and that he does a great job with his squad.

“He’s been a very good coach in college football for a long time,” Day said. “He’s hired a very good staff, a mix of youth and experience.”

The Thundering Herd’s defense is led by redshirt sophomore Mike Green — the 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive end — who has accumulated 3 1/2 sacks in Marshall’s first two games.

Day said he’s taken notice of Marshall’s defensive line.

“[Huff] gets his guys to play hard,” Day said. “They’re athletic, they got a big front on the defensive side.”

The Buckeyes, who will have their offensive line at full strength for the first time this season, will attempt to neutralize the Thundering Herd’s defensive front.

At a Tuesday press conference, Day said senior left guard Donovan Jackson will be full-go Saturday for the first time in 2024.

Defensively, the Buckeyes are seeking to continue their dominance. This season, Ohio State’s defense hasn’t allowed an opponent to enter their red zone.

Day said he knows Marshall will come to Columbus ready to play open and free.

“We’ll have a great environment, so they’re gonna be jacked up for that,” Day said. “But a lot of respect for the program and what [Huff] does.”