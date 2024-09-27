The Big Ten schedule is officially here.

The No. 3 Buckeyes opened their season with three no-sweat contests — two against Mid-American Conference teams and one against the Sun Belt’s Marshall squad. Ohio State outscored its opponents 157-20 in those three games.

But it won’t be that easy anymore.

“The non-conference games were fun, but we know it gets real,” graduate quarterback Will Howard said. “In the conference, anything can happen. We know every week we’re going to get every team’s best shot, and I know Michigan State is a good team.”

The Buckeyes (3-0) will head up north for a contest with Michigan State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium. This game will mark Ohio State’s first Big Ten matchup of 2024.

Not only is it the Buckeyes’ first conference game off the season, but it’s also Howard’s first Big Ten game ever.

Howard said he feels excited for the opportunity, acknowledging that he grew up watching Big Ten football.

“Spartan Stadium is a cool place, man,” Howard said. “A night game — it’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be poppin’. I’m looking forward to it.”

Though the Buckeyes are still favored to win the game, the Spartans pose a threat that Ohio State has yet to see in 2024.

Michigan State is led by head coach Jonathan Smith and starting sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day had high praise for both Smith and Chiles, and said he knows Ohio State will need to “bring it” to come away with a win.

“I think [Smith’s] done a really good job already of establishing an identity there,” Day said. “I feel like they have a really good, young quarterback who can do a lot of different things. He can beat you with his feet; he’s made some really nice throws.”

The key for Ohio State’s defense Saturday will be forcing turnovers. The Buckeyes accounted for just 0.8 turnovers per game in 2023, tied for just 126th in the country, according to Sports Reference.

Through four games, Chiles has thrown seven interceptions to four touchdowns. So, putting pressure on Chiles early and often to disrupt his rhythm will be pivotal to Ohio State’s success.

Day said he is more concerned about his own program. After a great week of practice, he wants the Buckeyes to be in the best possible position come Saturday.

“It’s always about us,” Day said. “We always say the opponent doesn’t matter, but all that being said, going on the road in a conference opponent is a big deal so, everything’s gotta ramp up.”