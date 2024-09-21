The Buckeyes will be without senior defensive tackle Tyleik Willians Saturday against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Senior left guard Donovan Jackson will be available and head coach Ryan Day said this week that he will be a full-go for the first time in 2024 after dealing with a lower-body injury.

No players are listed as questionable for the Buckeyes, but the following players are out:

Senior defensive tackle Tyleik Williams

Freshman running back Rashid SeSay

Junior running back TC Caffey (out for season)