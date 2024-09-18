The suspect in a Monday night shooting — which occurred near Olentangy River Road and John H Herrick Drive — was found by police Tuesday night and is now in custody, according to a Tuesday alert issued at 6:11 p.m. from Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety.
The suspect, Richard James Patridge, is charged with felonious assault against a known individual. Per prior Lantern reporting, one person was injured in Monday’s shooting and subsequently transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Neither Patridge nor the victim is affiliated with the university.
According to the alert, Partridge was a person of interest with the Ohio State Police Department — also known as OSUPD — and the Columbus Division of Police due to multiple previous incidents.
The investigation is ongoing, with no additional details being available at the time of publication, according to the alert.
If anyone has information relating to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact OSUPD at 614-292-2121.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information is obtained.