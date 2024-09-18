The suspect in a Monday night shooting — which occurred near Olentangy River Road and John H Herrick Drive — was found by police Tuesday night and is now in custody, according to a Tuesday alert issued at 6:11 p.m. from Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety.

The suspect, Richard James Patridge, is charged with felonious assault against a known individual. Per prior Lantern reporting , one person was injured in Monday’s shooting and subsequently transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Neither Patridge nor the victim is affiliated with the university.

According to the alert , Partridge was a person of interest with the Ohio State Police Department — also known as OSUPD — and the Columbus Division of Police due to multiple previous incidents.

The investigation is ongoing, with no additional details being available at the time of publication, according to the alert .

If anyone has information relating to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact OSUPD at 614-292-2121.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information is obtained.