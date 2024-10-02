Miles Teller will serve up Long Drinks at Ohio State this Wednesday.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor and canned cocktail company The Finnish Long Drink are collaborating to host “Drinks with Miles Teller” 7:30 p.m. at The Library Bar — located at 2169 N. High St. — and 9:30 p.m. at Out-R-Inn — located at 20 E. Frambes Ave. — during which Teller will be a celebrity bartender.

According to a Monday evening Instagram post from The Library Bar, those who wish to attend the event are welcome to line up outside until doors open at 3 p.m.

“We are absolutely pumped to get this opportunity and we know they couldn’t have picked a better campus for this!!” The Library Bar stated in the post. “So make sure you get in line early, once we are full, we are full!!”

According to Long Drink’s website, Teller decided to invest in the brand after visiting a bodega in New York’s old Lower East Side neighborhood. While there, he met Long Drink’s founders, who were having a tasting event following the brand’s 2018 United States launch.

According to an Instagram post from Long Drink, Teller will also stop by the University of Georgia as a part of his “Long Drink college tour.”

David Mandler, senior vice president of Magrino — the public relations company that represents Long Drink — said in an email that Teller’s visit to Ohio State mimics a similar event that took place last year, during which he traveled to Michigan University.

Mandler said the event was a success, so Long Drink decided to ask its Instagram followers where Teller should visit next.

“We received an overwhelming number of requests for Ohio State, and we felt we owed Ohio State a visit after giving their rival attention last season,” Mandler said. “Additionally, the Finnish Long Drink made its debut across Ohio back in 2020, and the team saw this as a great opportunity to interact with fans of the brand from the past four years, as well as introduce it to those who might not yet be familiar.”

Quinn Allen, The Library Bar’s owner, said in an email that the brand selected the establishment to be one of the tour participants.

“Long Drink has been a rocket ship of a brand and has continued to increase in popularity,” Allen said. “We are fortunate to be able to ride that wave with them as a bar that offers their lineup.”

Allen said the bar’s patio will be open during the event in order to host as many people as possible.

“We are very familiar with operating at capacity, day in and day out, and we know this event will be every bit of that and more with the excitement surrounding it,” Allen said.

Allen said beyond Teller’s guest appearance, there will also be karaoke, a DJ, prizes and giveaways, along with Long Drink samples — including flavors like citrus, cranberry and peach — and “swag.”

“People who attend can expect a ramped up version of a night at their favorite campus bar while getting to share the experience with a genuine guy who is also a phenomenal actor,” Allen said. “We are very lucky to have [Teller] visit for this event, and even luckier that we have the staff that we do to afford us these opportunities.”

Out-R-Inn did not respond to The Lantern’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Mandler said having the opportunity to host events such as this one is always exciting for the brand, as well as the bars and fans who get to participate.

“With [Teller] being an investor in the brand, he can authentically share the story of The Finnish Long Drink while engaging with an audience that trusts his taste in the product,” Mandler said. “These events also give the brand an exciting and exclusive way to interact with our fans across the country.”

Mandler said the brand is ready to bring even more excitement to Ohio State’s already passionate campus Wednesday.

“Ohio State fans, the ‘Buckeyes,’ are universally known for their passion for the university and their football team, and we are excited to bring that same enthusiasm to The Finnish Long Drink,” Mandler said.

For more information about the “Drinks with Miles Teller” tour, visit The Finnish Long Drink’s website.