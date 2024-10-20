In a defensive stalemate, it took just a single goal to give the Scarlet Knights a victory.

No. 3 Ohio State (12-2, 3-2 Big Ten) fell to Rutgers (6-7, 3-4 Big Ten) thanks to a goal by Scarlet Knights freshman forward Sophie Kuiper in the first quarter’s final moments.

The opening quarter remained quiet until Kuiper netted a shot off an assist by graduate forward Kara Heck with 20 seconds left in the period.

The Scarlet Knights’ swift goal would be the only score by both sides for the remainder of the half. Notably, the Buckeyes outshot the Scarlet Knights eight to six in the first two quarters.

From that point on, it was all Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights took seven second-half shots while holding the Buckeyes to zero. The strong defensive half helped Rutgers hold on to its 1-0 lead for the final 30 minutes.

The Buckeyes will return to Buckeye Varsity Field next weekend for games against the Indiana Hoosiers 3 p.m. Friday and the Iowa Hawkeyes noon Saturday. Both games will be available for broadcast on Big Ten +.