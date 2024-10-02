The Buckeyes will face their toughest opponent yet Saturday, as they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Columbus.

Ohio State’s 2024 schedule has been distinct, featuring three non-Power Five games followed by a less competitive Big Ten opponent in Michigan State.

But with this schedule’s progression, the Buckeyes will endure their biggest challenge against an impressive Hawkeye squad with an elite defense.

“It’s a real challenge for our offense this week, and [we] gotta have a great week of practice,” head coach Ryan Day said.

Here are the three biggest upDAYtes from Day’s Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Jeremiah Smith’s stellar play is putting defenses in a bad position

Through the first four games of the Buckeyes’ 2024 campaign, Ohio State freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith has looked, and performed, like a star in the making.

The 18 year old has garnered five touchdowns and 364 receiving yards thus far. Day said Smith’s quick emergence forces opposing teams to pay close attention to his whereabouts at all times.

“There’s no question that people want to know where No. 4 is when he’s on the field,” Day said.

The obvious answer for defenses would be to double-team Smith.

But that’s just not feasible.

Defenses must also look out for other weapons on the Buckeye offense, including senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, sophomore wideout Carnell Tate and more.

“I think that’s the tricky part right now,” Day said “How much can you do because of all the other things that are going on? And that’s the idea of putting stress on the defense.”

Who will be Ohio State’s go-to kick returner?

The Buckeyes’ kick returner position has been occupied by three different players in the first four games.

The first two games saw senior Jayden Ballard handling returns, before he misjudged a kickoff against Western Michigan Sept. 7, prompting Day to reevaluate his starter status.

The following game, sophomore Brandon Inniss got his shot against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

In week five, Egbuka took over the reins in East Lansing, Michigan against the Michigan State Spartans.

“Going into that game, we felt like there was a chance of them trying to steal a possession, and Brandon was really good up front,” Day said. “[Egbuka] fielding the kicks back there, we just felt like that was the right personnel.”

Day said the decision of who will return kickoffs will be made on a week-to-week basis.

As of now, a designated kick returner has not been announced for Saturday’s clash with Iowa.

“The good news is we do have some different options to go with,” Day said. “Different scheme this week, so we’ll move some more pieces around this week.”

The ongoing right guard competition

When senior left guard Donovan Jackson’s returned against Marshall, junior Tegra Tshabola and sophomore Austin Siereveld shared the reps at right guard. Notably, Day said he believed they both deserved playing time.

Yet again, the offensive linemen shared the reps at right guard against Michigan State Saturday. Day said there was nothing on film that set one ahead or behind, and that there’s a positive in both of them splitting the reps on offense.

“They both graded out similarly,” Day said. “So, when that happens, we feel like if we can parcel out the reps, then that helps both of them play better and stronger in the game.”

In terms of who will start, Day said he’s going to wait to make a decision after watching the two compete in practice.

“We’ll see how the preparation goes this week and decide as we get closer to the game,” Day said.