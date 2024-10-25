After dominating in the Buckeyes’ opening weekend, junior Tomas Navikonis added another conference award to his resume.

Navikonis earned Big Ten Swimmer of the Week honors after Ohio State defeated the University of Kentucky 191-107 in its season opener. He posted a 1:34.53 time in the 200-meter freestyle, winning the event and becoming the first Ohio State swimmer to achieve an NCAA B standard time this season.

On top of the win in the 200, Navikonis also claimed victory in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 43.63.

Navikonic is coming off a 2023-24 season during which he received All-Big Ten First Team honors, as well as College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Second Team All-American honors.

Last summer, Navikonic competed in the 4×200 free relay for Lithuania in the 2024 Paris Olympics, setting Ohio State’s long-course program record of 1:47.08, according to an Ohio State Swim & Dive X post.

Next up, Navikonic and the Buckeyes will take on Denison University 5 p.m. Friday at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.