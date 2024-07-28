Hunter Armstrong has added a second Olympic gold medal to his resume.

Armstrong, a former Buckeye swimmer and the Ohio State 2021-22 Male Athlete of the Year, was a key contributor to the United States’ gold-medal-winning 4×100-meter freestyle relay team Saturday at La Defense Arena in Paris, according to a Sunday X post from NBC.

The U.S. team — which included Armstrong, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano and Caeleb Dressel — finished the relay with a time of 3:09.28, beating out Australia and Italy to earn gold and the highest podium position.

Armstrong — a Dover, Ohio native — swam the third leg of the relay for the U.S. and posted the best time among his team, leaving fellow American Dressel to finish off the job.

This wasn’t Armstrong’s first rodeo, though.

As a swimmer and diver for the Buckeyes from 2020-22, he also helped the United States’ 4×100-meter medley relay team take gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in the summer of 2021. Earlier that year, Armstrong took runner-up honors in the 100-meter backstroke at the Olympic Trials to 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, according to previous Lantern reporting.

In addition to his Olympic accolades, Armstrong had an impressive collegiate swimming career. In 2022, he won five titles at the Big Ten Championship and later earned Ohio State’s highest-ever finish at the 2022 NCAA Championship meet, according to the Ohio State Athletic Department’s web page.

Armstrong will be back in action for the U.S. team Sunday when he competes individually in the 100-meter backstroke.