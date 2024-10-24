Coming off a 32-31 loss against now-No.1 Oregon, some fans questioned the strength of No. 4 Ohio State on both sides of the ball.

The Buckeyes saw their toughest challenge against the Ducks at Autzen Stadium and, quite frankly, struggled‌.

An Ohio State team that prided itself on running the ball and stopping the run allowed a season-high 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while also posting a season-low 141 rushing yards.

Saturday’s matchup against Nebraska will provide Ohio State with a crucial opportunity to get back on track before heading to Happy Valley to take on No. 3 Penn State Nov. 12.

Last weekend, the Buckeyes were on a bye, while the Cornhuskers were trounced 56-7 by No. 13 Indiana.



While the 5-2 Cornhuskers will be vying to keep their season alive, the Buckeyes must do everything they can to right their wrongs from Oregon with the Nittany Lions looming.



Head coach Ryan Day said it’s vital to take lessons from the loss and make adjustments, but added the Buckeyes have to focus on what’s in front of them rather than mulling on the past.

“That’s important to make sure that we learn from the game, but we can’t dwell on it,” Day said. “We got to move forward, and we got to focus on Nebraska.”

After the rough showing against Oregon, Ohio State must sure up its defense before facing Nebraska and Penn State.

The Cornhuskers feature freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the former five-star gunslinger who was committed to Ohio State before flipping to Nebraska. Raiola will provide a challenge for the entire Buckeye defense.

Ohio State’s defense struggled to adequately pressure Oregon, which the Silver Bullets cannot afford to have happen down the road, as it could be the difference maker in the Buckeyes’ biggest games.

Day said accumulating no sacks or turnovers versus the Ducks was one of the game’s key deciders.

“The first thing you recognize, we lost the turnover battle,” Day said. “Anytime you play in a game like that, it hurts you, and we didn’t create any turnovers.”

But the Buckeyes haven’t lost any hope.

Graduate quarterback Will Howard said fixing their faults and learning from the loss could help spark a run that will lead Ohio State to the promised land.

“We’re really working at cleaning up every little thing that we can,” Howard said. “I want to be able to look back and say, ‘This is the reason why we went on a run and won a national championship.’”

If all goes as planned for the Buckeyes, Saturday should be the perfect tune-up game against a very good, but not great, Cornhuskers team.

If Nebraska causes chaos in Columbus, however, there may not be enough time to regather before a season-defining matchup at Penn State.